Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer-like heat begins to break as a cold front approaches by midweek

A frontal boundary will take shape across northwest Kansas and help spark isolated showers and storms through the evening and overnight.

This part of the state has been battling record breaking heat once again as daytime highs made it back into the 100s this afternoon.

A Marginal Risk clips the far northwestern part of the state and southwest Nebraska where a storm could briefly reach severe thresholds for damaging wind.

Most of the activity is expected to remain garden variety.

The air will be slow to cool overnight as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures start to come down by a few degrees Sunday afternoon but will still be well-above average with daytime highs back into the 90s for most across Kansas.

Overnight showers and storms in western Kansas may leave behind a few spotty showers north of I-70 Sunday morning.

Western Kansas will once again be the favored location for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as a complex of storms moves east out of Colorado.

A Marginal Risk remains highlighted for the far northwestern part of Kansas and southwestern Nebraska for an isolated strong to severe storm, but most of the activity will remain below severe thresholds.

By Monday, our next storm system starts to organize across Nebraska as it pushes farther to the south.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as it enters the state lingering into Wednesday. Some of the storms that develop could be strong to severe and we will continue to monitor the setup as it comes into closer view as the timing of the frontal passage will be key.

Beyond Wednesday, we cannot rule out a spotty leftover shower into Thursday for areas east of the Turnpike, and then we will see high pressure build back in by the end of the week. The midweek front will lead to slightly cooler temperatures closer to where average should be for this time of the year. Once the front clears the region, above average temperatures returning into the 90s look likely into the upcoming weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige