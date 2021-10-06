Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer-like heat returns, strong storms possible by the weekend

Our weather today is greatly influenced by a low pressure system meandering to our east that has been cutoff from the flow.

This is providing central into eastern Kansas with more clouds than sunshine. A stray sprinkle or two will be possible through evening.

Overnight attention will be on a piece of energy from the west. This will bring a surge of cloud cover and a random chance for a sprinkle or shower into Thursday morning from west to east.

Definitely do not get your hopes up for any beneficial rain at this time. This system will leave behind a few clouds early Thursday across central Kansas. Temperatures overnight return to the 40s and 50s.

As clouds clear west to east Thursday, temperatures will warm. Most will be in the 80s, but I can see a few lower 90s working into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Winds will then increase Friday into Saturday ahead of our next cold front and developing system. Gusts will vary from 35 to 45 MPH. High fire danger is likely along with record highs in jeopardy of being broken by Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday offer up highs will above average from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

The next storm system in line will make its presence known Saturday night out west as rain is possible.

This will track east for the remainder of the state Sunday and potentially wrap-up early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas and farther south into Oklahoma as an area to watch for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as we wrap up the weekend.

We will not get much time in the sun before a stronger cold front arrives by next Tuesday into Wednesday.

The threat for severe weather is possible, depending on the track, timing and how much moisture can return to our region. Definitely needs to be monitored.

Some of the coldest air of the season will follow behind this front with a few overnight lows dipping into the 30s especially north by the middle to latter portions of next week. We will take a break from the summer-like heat as daytime highs fall from the 90s to more seasonable levels of the mid and upper 70s early next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman