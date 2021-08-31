Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer-like pattern sticks around as meteorological fall begins

Later this evening, a random storm is possible out west. Coverage looks isolated and should fade away into the overnight.

A boundary will be positioned to the northeast through mid-week. Areas south of this will bake well through the 90s. I can see some triple digits farther west by Wednesday!

The slightest boundary shift southwest may allow some of our far northeast counties a slight reprieve from the heat. But, that will also be enhanced by any cloud cover and rain as the active zone for storm formation will park in place there through Wednesday.

Another round of rain will fire in Colorado and march east into western Kansas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as an approaching front moves in from the west.

Our active pattern does not stop there. Another batch of storms, some of which could turn severe, will form out west Thursday evening. A Marginal Risk takes up a good chunk of real estate for the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.

The complex that is created from this, will move east into Friday morning. Wichita might be able to partake in a raindrop at this time.

Conditions will stay unsettled Into the early half of the holiday weekend. A boundary will be the focal point for another chance of storms Friday evening across northern and western Kansas.

This could form another complex of heavy rain and thunder through Saturday morning. The boundary then shifts south and depending on how far it goes, southern Kansas could see another round of rain Saturday evening near and south of Highway 400.

Sunday and Monday look like drier days for our region. Next week temperatures look to come down a bit into the 80s for highs and overnight lows in the 60s. We may see a few 50s sneak in for overnight lows, especially north.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman