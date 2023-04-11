High fire danger will be top of mind through Friday in parts of Kansas. Winds increase with unseasonable warmth with highs from the upper 70s into the 80s. As humidity values drop during the afternoons, we have to watch for high fire danger during these critical times.

We are in a blocking pattern keeping high pressure in the driver’s seat for Kansas.

Overnights will be mild and days will be warmer than average. Sunshine is also expected to dominate with winds gusting, on average, from 35-45 MPH.

Two opportunities for storms going forward this week. First is out west Thursday evening. A storm or two may push severe thresholds for hail and high winds.

The next chance is Friday. An area along and East of I-135 is outlined for severe weather late Friday afternoon through evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are two primary hazards during this event.

A strong cold front will cross Kansas sending temps back for the weekend. Highs will be coolest on Saturday and warmer by Sunday.

Another chance for rain flirts with Kansas early next week but most of the moisture might stay to our south in Oklahoma. We will need to watch the storm’s track as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman