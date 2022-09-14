Summer has a tight grip on our forecast for the next several days, with temperatures remaining above average. Highs today reach into the low 90s across the region, with rain chances tracking into western Kansas by this evening.

This evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move towards the Kansas/Colorado state line. Rain chances will be hit or miss, with most staying dry. Spotty showers follow us into the start of Thursday for those in Northwest Kansas.

Showers and storms will start to fire up tomorrow afternoon across the Sunflower State. Storm chances will remain scattered, but most across the state have an opportunity to see a shower or two.

We do have the potential to see some strong to severe storms mixed in tomorrow. The main concern with these storms will be strong winds gusting up to 70 MPH.

Rain lingers into the early morning hours on Friday for those in Southcentral Kansas. Showers quickly fizzle as we head into the afternoon, and temperatures climb back to above average across the state.

Temperatures remain toasty as we head into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 90s. We stay well above average with summer-like temperatures through next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll