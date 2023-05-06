It was a warm and beautiful day across the Sunflower State. Temperatures reached into the 90s across central and eastern Kansas.

A range of temperatures spread across the state tonight. Western Kansas falls into the 40s, while central Kansas holds on to the 50s and 60s. Skies will be clear with winds out of the south.

Temperatures will be just as steamy tomorrow. Highs push into the 80s and 90s with strong southerly flow.

Storm chances will be limited Sunday evening. As the passing dry line swings across the region, we could see a few storms flare up along and east of I-135. Any storms that manage to form will be strong to severe with all hazards possible.

Rain chances will not be great. Any storm that forms will be isolated. Better chances for moisture will stay to the northeast. Most across the state will stay dry.

The potential for showers returns Monday evening. Storms will flare up along and east of the turnpike. A few storms will also move into the northwest corner of the region.

The best chance for strong to severe storms stays across the state line in Missouri. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concern, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado.

Temperatures stay warm through the first half of the week. Though we cool off some, we stay above average through the weekend.

An unsettled pattern keeps rain chances in the forecast. The next chance of widespread showers arrives on Tuesday as our next warm front lifts across the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of thunderstorms. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 210% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll