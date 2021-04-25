Storm Track 3 forecast: Summer-like temps, then some storms

Abundant sunshine, strong winds and summer-like temperatures were the rule across the state Sunday afternoon. The fire danger is still extremely high across western Kansas, from roughly Smith Center to Hays to Dodge City.

It’ll be mild and breezy overnight with lows mostly in the 50s and 60s with a few high clouds.

We’ll see more warmth and wind on Monday. Look for summer-like highs in the 80s. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few backyard thermometers hit 90 degrees in western Kansas.

The next storm system will give us rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is possible with this system but the upper level storm system appears to be slowing down some, which could have some impacts on timing and severity.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe weather outlined from McPherson and Strong City south toward Wichita and Hutchinson, then down into Oklahoma. Large hail, high winds and heavy rain look to be the biggest concerns right now.

Over the next seven days, storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday will be followed by a mid-week cool down. By late week, rebounding temperatures will be back.