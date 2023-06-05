Scattered afternoon showers and storms will flare up across the Sunflower State. We have been stuck in this trend, as warm temperatures help ignite showers and storms across the region during peak heating.

Similar to what we have seen over the last several days, the rain will be hit or miss, with not everyone seeing moisture.

Rain clears out as we enter into the overnight. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Southcentral Kansas cashes in on the rainfall tomorrow afternoon while the rest of the state should stay fairly dry. Spotty showers could produce a brief heavy downpour or two.

Slightly drier skies arrive on Wednesday, but daily rainfall chances will linger through the weekend. It will be similar to the pattern we have seen over the last few days, with storms forming in the afternoon during the warmest time of day.

And temperatures will be summer-like this week. Highs sit in the mid-80s for the next seven days, typical of what you would see for this time of year. We cool off slightly by the beginning of next week, lowering into the low 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll