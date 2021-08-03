Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer makes its presence known late week

Temperatures are mighty pleasant as we head into midday Tuesday. Most of the state dropped between the mid 50s to low 60s overnight which is a refreshing change. You will notice our dew points are fairly low across the state in the 50s and 60s allowing for a comfortable feel to the air.

Most of us should reach the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will fill the skies, along with some lingering wildfire smoke as well. This could continue to cause some breathing issues for those with respiratory concerns.

As we head through the rest of the week, we will encounter a few slim rain chances. This should happen in a few small waves. Those out west have the chance for a storm or two by Wednesday, mainly later in the day.

Thursday brings a few storms closer to central Kansas so we will keep a slim chance in the immediate Wichita area for a storm. Severe weather does not seem to be much of a concern with either of these days.

Upper 80s midweek turn to mid 90s by the weekend. Get ready, the heat and humidity are coming back strong. Those 90s look to hang out into early next week as well, and potentially beyond.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears