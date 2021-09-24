Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer strikes back through the weekend

We will turn up the thermostat a bit for some on Friday afternoon. Those to the south will experience a warmer day with mid to upper 80s and a few lower 90 readings as well. Those to the north and west are on the back side of an advancing front and will be cooler in the lower 80s.

That front will not be very potent as it should not change our temperatures too terribly much. It will only bring slim rain chances and more cloud coverage. A few sprinkles are found near the front as well as a bit more cloud coverage. The sprinkles mainly stay north of I-70, mainly across north central and northeast Kansas.

Those heading out to Friday night football will notice temperatures falling off as the sun sets. Most of us run down to the 40s and 50s overnight, so you might want a jacket for the fourth quarter!

We will stay warm through the weekend. Mostly 80s across the state on Saturday with 90s returning on Sunday. Keep in mind our average high right now for the Wichita area is 80 degrees, and we should soar above that into early next week.

If you are not a fan of the heat, we should cool back down to the lower 80s as we head into late next week.

We will also see a few storm chances as well as more of an unsettled pattern takes over. This brings activity to Kansas Tuesday night through Thursday. Something we will keep an eye on.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears