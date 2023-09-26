A front is slowly slicing across Kansas from north to south today.

Moisture is limited but will still try to push the boundary and produce a random shower or rainy rumble mainly south/southwest of Great Bend in southwest Kansas into early tonight.

Any activity that can form will dissipate overnight. Temps will be comfortably cool into Wednesday morning.

Little to no impact to temperatures will be felt with this boundary. No real, good cold air behind it.

In fact, temps are on a trend to stay above the norm for the remainder of the workweek and over the weekend. Highs from the 80s to the lower 90s are the norm right now.

Models hint at a small chance for a shower or storm in the west Thursday night.

This is also the day winds will increase. Fire weather concerns will rise from Thursday through Saturday and begin to drop Sunday.

Winds will be gusty with the highest flow in western Kansas.

Western Kansas will also have the greatest potential to pick up some rain as a series of weak disturbances skirts by the region. Locations farther East miss the moisture supply. Best chance for rain in the west will be Friday night and again on Saturday before dry conditions kickoff early next week.

A more active stretch aligns next Tuesday through Thursday. This is how long many of us will have to wait to see a raindrop, including the Wichita Metro.

High temperatures will keep trending above average with lows feeling more like fall.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman