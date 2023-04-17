Positive weather changes are happening for us today. After highs in the 40s Saturday, we warmed to the 60s Sunday and are headed for 80 degrees this afternoon! Temperatures have come up quickly this morning. We started out in the 30s and a better than 40 degree warm-up to Summerlike levels is emerging for this Monday afternoon. Today kicks off our warming trend as temperatures inch back into the low 80s for much of the state this Monday afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south, and skies will be sunny.

A slight increase in moisture levels from the south could touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm across southern Kansas later this evening and overnight tonight but a southerly breeze will prevent temperatures from cooling nearly as much as the past couple of nights.

Temperatures remain above average through the middle of the week. Fire weather concerns return with the warmer temperatures. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings for western Kansas are in place through Tuesday evening Tuesday due to increasing winds, existing dry conditions, and low relative humidity values. Temperatures will continue to climb, and winds will become breezy, leading to the perfect recipe for wildfire danger for the middle of the week.

We will also see a quick-moving shot of moisture track across northern Kansas on Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night that could produce strong winds, brief periods of heavy rain, and a rumble of thunder or two.

Portions of southern Kansas and northeastern Kansas are under a Marginal Risk on Tuesday. An isolated storm or two could reach severe criteria, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures continue to soar through the middle of the week as we flirt with the 90s by Wednesday. Our next cold front shoves temperatures back into the low 60s by the weekend, bringing moisture to the forecast. Showers and a few storms will arrive with the approaching boundary Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is another severe risk for late Wednesday with wind and hail being the main threats.

Northerly winds will move in with the front and help temperatures drop into the 70s and eventually the 60s. Another round of moisture arrives Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few flurries will be possible for our southwestern Nebraska counties. Moisture will clear out by Friday evening, and skies will become sunny for the rest of the weekend.

4/17/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy.10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston