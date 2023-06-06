It was a beautiful late Spring morning around the Central Plains with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming through the 60s and 70s. Temperatures at the Lunchtime hour are already in the 70s to lower 80s.

We are expecting widely scattered thunderstorms to develop again this afternoon but the coverage should be noticeably less than Monday. That being said, the atmosphere is still loaded with moisture and thunderstorms are expected to be slow-moving. This can lead to heavy downpours in places lucky enough to get a storm this afternoon.

Temperatures will be heading into the 80s statewide this afternoon. It will feel a little more oppressive across the eastern half of Kansas where humidity levels will be higher.

Any widely scattered storms that do develop later this afternoon will die out quickly as we head into the evening and lose the surface heating we had during the afternoon. Skies will become mainly clear tonight with lows in the 50s across western Kansas to the 60s farther east.

Wednesday looks to be similar to today with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer in most places.

There will be some spotty pop-up storms developing in the afternoon once again but coverage will be rather sparse.

We will have a “back-door” cold front approaching from the northeast Thursday and Friday. With a moist and unstable atmosphere remaining in place, the approach of the front will bring better chances for more widespread thunderstorm activity.

These Thursday and Friday storms will likely bring locally heavy downpours and a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out either day.

The weekend will also be unsettled with hit or miss storms as a boundary pushes to the south into early next week. Storms look likely West Monday with a chance for severe weather next Tuesday. Models are in good agreement this far out for next Tuesday. We will need to monitor this closely as the time approaches to focus on the location of these storms which looks to include areas of western and central Kansas.

6/6/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston