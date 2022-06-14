A cold front is slowly working southeast across the Sunflower State Tuesday. This enables cooler air to affect those behind it while others ahead continue to cook.

We will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development near and north of I-70 Tuesday evening. There will be a much higher concentration of activity closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line heading into the overnight.

There is a greater emphasis on damaging winds and large hail. The track of storms will be to naturally lift to the northeast into the overnight, taking the severe threat with it Tuesday night into Nebraska.

The front advances farther south Wednesday. Where it sits will determine who gets the stronger storms and who sees the hotter temperatures. Another round of severe storms develops closer to the Wichita area up to the KC Metro by early evening.

Large hail and damaging winds will need to be monitored although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

We could use the moisture as our strong and warm winds have yanked any moisture out from the ground. Winds will not relax until late Wednesday.

The front lifts north and temperatures gradually turn in the hotter direction heading into the weekend. There is a chance for more storms farther north Thursday evening and night with this frontal advancement. We will need to see how far north this ring of fire travels as it could keep areas north facing a few storms before the start of the hot and dry weekend, but chances are low for additional moisture after Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman