Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summertime heat is here to stay, minimal opportunities for rain

After dealing with hazy conditions from wildfire smoke the past few days, our sky is finally starting to turn a familiar bright blue once again.

As a ridge of high pressure settles in across the region, it is helping to shift the greater concentration of that smoke farther to the east. While some with sensitive respiratory issues may still find the air quality bothersome this evening across central into eastern Kansas, we should find conditions improving as we step into the weekend.

The heat has settled in across the state. Temperatures for many this afternoon climbed into the 90s.

These temperatures will be common through the weekend and into early next week as the heat looks to be here to stay.

Temperatures overnight will dip back into the 60s and 70s across the state.

Saturday will see the thermometer climb back into the 90s and low 100s by the afternoon.

As the temperatures climb this weekend, so does the humidity in the air. This will not only make the 90s and 100s feel less comfortable when outdoors, but it will also help to spark isolated chances for rain.

As a cold front arrives from the north, it will provide a focus for scattered showers and storms to develop for areas mainly north of I-70 Saturday evening into Sunday, though a stray shower elsewhere across the state cannot be ruled out.

As the boundary lingers Sunday across northern Kansas, it will provide a focus for more scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday.

This will not be a widespread healthy rain, but those that are able to catch a passing shower could see a quick 0.5″ or more of rainfall. High pressure will remain in control through next week which will keep the heat in place and rain chances passing us by to the north and east.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige