Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summertime heat lingers as daily opportunities for showers and storms returns

Sunshine and mild temperatures start the weekend as clouds continue to filter into the state this evening.

Any showery activity that has developed has stayed to the south of the Sunflower State today across the state line in Oklahoma.

These showers are a part of a larger system that is set to move in through the second half of the weekend. As it approaches, clouds will continue to increase for central and eastern Kansas overnight. Lows will sit into the 60s overnight.

Daytime highs return to the 80s on Sunday, but a few showers and storms look to develop across central and eastern Kansas.

An upper-level storm system is moving in from the south Sunday which will act to not only keep the humidity in tact, but bring better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms through the region Sunday afternoon.

Not expecting severe storms, but an isolated stronger storm will need to be monitored for gusty winds, lightning and some heavier downpours.

Central into eastern Kansas look to be favored by this activity, but parts of western Kansas will notice the chances for rain inching closer Sunday night.

Additional opportunities for showers and storms will linger into Monday as well. Similar to Sunday, not everyone will get tagged with this activity as we see this story become repeated through the middle of the week.

By Thursday, what little rain chances are left look to become more isolated as temperatures soar in western Kansas. Temperature readings in the 90s look common across the state by this point in the week and some may be pushing closer to the triple digits.

Given the humidity on hand, it will feel warmer than the temperature reading outside. Make sure you are staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning and shade, as well as find ways to stay cool as we really slip into this more summer-like pattern. Relief looks harder to come by next weekend from the heat and humidity that look to take residence over Kansas.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige