Warm and sunny across the region this evening. Temperatures have been toasty as most reach the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Skies stay clear overnight, and temperatures remain warm. We will not cool off by much, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain breezy out of the south overnight.

Another hot one is on deck for tomorrow. Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s across the state.

An isolated storm or two is possible for northwest Kansas tomorrow evening. These will be diurnally driven, meaning they will be fueled by the daytime heat. Most will miss out on the rainfall tomorrow, but those who do see it could see some brief heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder.

Better chances for storms will arrive on Wednesday. As our next boundary swings into the Sunflower State on Wednesday night, storms will be capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

We will not see significant rainfall until late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A cluster of storms will track into northwestern Kansas overnight.

Rainfall will linger into Thursday morning, but these storms will run out of steam before entering the central part of the state. Temperatures will be cooler out west on Thursday thanks to the rain, cooler air, and winds out of the north.

We will see a slight dip in temperatures in Wichita, but highs stay above average for the next seven days. Prepare for a warm week as we remain in the 90s through the weekend. Make sure you are staying hydrated!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll