Temperatures are taking a more summer-like turn this week. We can kiss the cool and crisp temperatures we had over the weekend goodbye as high pressure locks into place. This will give us an ample amount of sunshine to kick-off the workweek so what you see is what you will get!

It will be a beautiful evening to be at the Kansas State Fair. More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday with an afternoon high in Hutchinson returning to the middle 90s.

Overnights this week will be comfy and the afternoons will turn above average for this time of year.

Highs will climb to the 90s and dominate much of the workweek. Similar temps linger over the weekend.

There is a slim chance for a random shower to the southwest as moisture tries to pool to the north by Tuesday evening. I definitely would not get my hopes up for this rain chance.

This hit or miss variety targets the western half of our viewing area Wednesday evening.

There is another shot, again hit or miss Thursday evening slightly farther east.

As temperatures turn up this week and the humidity is relatively low, we will need to watch for heightened fire concerns Wednesday into Thursday as winds increase. There is another limited rain risk Friday evening.

The drought will deepen as we do not stand a widespread soaking rain into next week. Next week looks active with more fall-like cold fronts that will help reset our temps, but not until the end of the workweek. Plus, not much moisture will be had the way model guidance looks currently.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman