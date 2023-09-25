We begin the workweek with high pressure ruling the Plains. This is keeping us clear with light winds. Temps are also above seasonable standards and will stay in this realm this week.

A front will sag southward Tuesday into Wednesday. Little moisture to be had along this feature.

A few sprinkles or a shower will be possible from Tuesday evening until midday Wednesday before the front pushes far enough the south of us. Southwest Kansas may be in a better position to hear a clap of thunder or two.

Little impact to temperatures is expected. In fact, we will stay in the 80s to lower 90s for the remainder of the workweek.

Winds will pick up later this week. We will need to watch for elevated fire concerns starting Thursday due to the dry vegetation, low humidity and higher wind gusts.

Unsettled conditions move into western Kansas Friday night and linger over the weekend. As a few disturbances travel through, they will produce a few showers and isolated storms focusing on the west.

The axis of rain shifts into more of central Kansas from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. It may take this long before places like Wichita see a better shot for showers.

Keep an eye out for a stronger storm system to work through the area by Monday, October 9. Models are hinting at a good shot of cold air that could put much of Kansas into frost territory. If models verify, Nebraska might catch a few snowflakes with this system. Stay tuned!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman