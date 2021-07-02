Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sun returns as conditions turn drier

The front that has been giving us unsettled and active conditions has dropped farther to our south. This has allowed us to dry out and there will be less cloud cover today which will lead to more sun.

There is still a small chance of a shower or storm to the southwest but most of us will stay dry under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will return to the 80s with a few 70s sprinkled in to the west.

The start to our holiday weekend will be nice with quiet conditions into the night despite a small rain chance lingering to the southwest. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be nice too with fair skies and warm temperatures.

However, there will still be something to watch out for. A storm chance to the west Saturday night. This chance is looking isolated but a storm or two may survive the night and will try to sneak into Central Kansas early Sunday.

There will be another slim storm chance to the west Sunday night. Weather worries will remain at a minimum despite these rain chances. A front to the north will near the area and spark another chance of rain from the early to middle part of next week. Highs stay in the 80s until late next week when they warm up into the 90s, making it feel a lot more like July.