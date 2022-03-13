Bring on the spring feel! From the 30s and lower 40s on Friday, to now the 60s on tap for Sunday, a warmer pattern is going to lock in place. A few spots could even touch 70 degrees out there today. Winds do pick up out of the south.

Those strong winds out of the south will help us warm, but they will also present high fire danger. We have extremely dry conditions on the ground and low humidity. For those reasons, fires can get out of hand quickly. Fire weather warnings are now in place for southern Kansas for most of the day on Sunday.

Our worsening drought is not helping. All of the state of Kansas is in some sort of drought, with critical conditions in southwest Kansas and the Panhandle of Oklahoma.

Warmer air is going to take over this week. We can expect above average conditions into next weekend.

A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible on Monday, but the better chances come later in the week. I am seeing signs of a measurable rainfall as we head into the second half of Thursday and early Friday. Keep those fingers crossed!

3/13/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 62 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears