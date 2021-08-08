Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunday storm chances for some, heat builds for all

Strong storms popped up near the Kansas/Colorado state line yesterday afternoon and tracked across the entire state as the evening progressed. We had some reports of power lines down in spots, strong wind gusts and even some tennis ball sized hail.

Storms this morning have lost their punch and are no longer severe. We have a large area of rain moving through eastern Kansas with a few straggling showers and storms behind it. We will keep a few rain chances through early Sunday morning.



Our rather broken boundary that produced yesterday’s storms is going to sit around for Sunday. This could be the focus for another area of storms later in the afternoon on Sunday. Due to the progression of the boundary, I think the best storm chances are confined to south central and southeast Kansas.

With warm temperatures and plenty of moisture, storms should have enough energy to work with to get going later in the day. A marginal risk is painted across south central and southeast Kansas for Sunday as a cell or two could become severe. Wind and hail are the main threats. The best chance should be east of the Kansas Turnpike.

**LATEST SPC OUTLOOK SHIFTED SLIGHTLY EAST**

We are going to lock into a hot stretch for the upcoming work week. Mid 90s for Sunday turn to the upper 90s for Monday through Thursday.

It is going to be humid and windy at times. We have a few isolated storm chances in the forecast midweek. A rather weak cold front could offer a little relief as we head into Friday knocking our highs down to the lower 90s. Signs are pointing to lower 90s through next weekend as well.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears