Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and dry Thursday, warmer weekend follows

Now that we are officially into fall you will want to grab a light jacket before heading out. Another morning chill has spread across the area as we start the day in the 40s and 50s.

As high pressure continues to keep control over the Central Plains our skies will stay sunny and dry today.

Southerly winds will be breezy and help warm us up through the 80s. Highs today will be near and above average but will not be too toasty.

Winds will turn lighter after dark and skies will stay clear. With lows dipping back down into the 40s and 50s overnight, a light jacket would not be a bad idea Friday morning.

Areas north and west will cool off a few degrees tomorrow as a weak front moves in. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend and could touch the low 90s by Sunday. We will gradually cool closer to average through the upcoming work week.

As the front moves in tomorrow you will also notice a few more clouds. It is still looking like a shower or sprinkle could skim North Central Kansas but any raindrops around will mainly reside in Northeast Kansas. Overall, there will not be much moisture around as any rain quickly gets carried to the east.

We will have to keep waiting for a better chance of rain. It will be mainly dry through the middle of next week but skies the latter part of the week could turn a bit more unsettled.