Starting out the morning a bit chilly but not quite as cold as yesterday, with everyone remaining above freezing before the sun comes up.

This afternoon will be a good deal warmer with crystal clear skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Another excellent day to get outside and enjoy the season!

A weak cold front eases into Kansas today and returns winds to the northeast, which will give us a little bit of cooling to start the work week.

Tonight will be mildly chilly as lows drop to the middle and upper 40s. Skies stay clear and winds stay light.

Highs tomorrow will be just about perfect in the lower 70s.

This trend of excellent weather holds through Tuesday, but winds will start to increase toward midweek as our next storm system approaches. Upper level low pressure approaches Kansas by Wednesday, which will bring an opportunity for moisture.

As the upper low crosses the mountains, it will generate an area of low pressure at the surface over western Kansas. Unfortunately for us, it looks like this may be poorly positioned to get the maximum amount of rain out of the deal, with the wrap-around precipitation zone setting up over Nebraska and leaving Kansas in the system’s dry slot. Rain chances are looking best for areas north of I-70 for midweek.

What is sure to happen is that this system will bring another sharp cooldown as it shoves a cold front through. This will drop highs to the 50s with overnight freezes possible late in the week, and this may be a longer-lived cooldown with several days of north winds keeping highs well below average into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.