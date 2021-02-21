Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warm to kick off the work week

A front is moving through the state right now and bringing snow to the north. Flurries cannot be ruled out, but most of this system has dried up for the majority of Kansas counties.

Because of the winter weather, slick spots will sneak up on drivers during their morning commute. Several of our north central counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory this morning.

Strong northerly wind is expected to gust above 35 mph behind the front.

Temperatures today will top out in the 40s with few in the 50s.

We will start out the work week on a dry and sunny note. The warm up continues to the upper 50s and low 60s then widespread 60s are expected Tuesday.

The next system will bring in clouds through the mid week and temperatures will fall back the mid 40s. A rain/snow mix is possible again with this system through the mid week. Right now snowfall totals are not looking significant. We stay in the mid to upper 40s to end the work week with another small chance for strong wind, rain, and snow.