Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warmer into the weekend, rain chances return Sunday

Clouds have been quick to clear for many as high pressure begins to take over, though a few clouds have drifted in from the south into southcentral Kansas.

These clouds will quickly shift to the east, and as winds relax tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 40s overnight.

More sunshine is back as we wrap up the work week boosting daytime highs back into the 70s and 80s Friday afternoon.

As high pressure takes control into the weekend, sunshine and warmer temperatures stick around.

Our next cold front starts to come together Saturday into Sunday north of Kansas and will increase winds through the weekend.

The cold front looks to roll arrive Sunday night into Monday. This front will spark a few showers and storms ahead of it Sunday afternoon and evening.

Lingering moisture behind the front keeps rain and storm chances going into early next week as a couple more disturbances swing through the region.

At this time, it looks like these chances for rain could bring portions of western Kansas some much-needed rainfall where drought conditions persist.

As the clouds filter in and rain chances linger behind the cold front, temperatures will take a dip out of the 80s and into the 60s through the majority of the upcoming week.

Indications want to keep this soggy, cooler pattern around through most of next week which may delay our return to the 70s and 80s until the following weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige