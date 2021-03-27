Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warmer round out the weekend, gusty winds return Monday

Winds were gusty at times today, but we will see improving conditions through the second half of the weekend.

As the clouds clear out tonight, temperatures will be making a drop back down into the 20s and 30s.

As abundant sunshine takes over by the second half of the weekend, temperatures soar into the 60s and lower 70s.

High pressure will continue to gain control of our weather pattern which will keep the sky cloud-free and the winds lighter as we wrap up the weekend.

We will enjoy the spring-like weather through Monday, but as our next storm system approaches, it will bring back windy conditions. Wind gusts could range between 30 to 45 mph or greater Monday. This will lead to a heightened fire concern due to the gusty winds and warm, dry air.

Fire Weather Watches will be in effect Monday for portions of the state.

A cold front looks to roll through the area Monday night into Tuesday but continues to look starved for moisture. Isolated pockets of rain and a rain/snow mix will be possible as the cold front passes through the state.

This front will be efficient in helping to bring temperatures back down into the 50s for daytime highs and overnight lows to near freezing or below in parts of the state Tuesday. The cold snap will be brief as sunshine and southerly winds help to bring temperatures back into the 60s to near 70s by the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige