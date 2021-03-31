Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warmer through the end of the week, winds turn gusty once again

Winds are much lighter today for the majority of the state as high pressure maintains control of our weather pattern.

Several counties took advantage of the lighter winds to do controlled burns across central and eastern Kansas today leading to some hazy views due to the smoke.

Temperatures warm later this week and winds ramp up, which means we will see widespread fire weather warnings return to the state.

A sunshiny sky Wednesday leads to clear, crisp conditions overnight. Temperatures overnight will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Kay County, Oklahoma, is the only county under a Freeze Warning into Thursday morning. The remainder of our viewing area may not be placed under one, judging by the early stage of the growing season in progress. Those with flowers blossoming, may want to cover them up tonight.

Abundant sunshine returns Thursday as temperatures warm into the 60s and winds start to shift back out of the south once again.

Thursday night into Friday looks like the next gusty timeframe where winds will be sustained more than 20 MPH with gusts potentially over 40. This will increase the fire concerns as we wrap up the work week.

Temperatures warm further through the 70s this weekend.

Early next week, many more 80s will pop up across Kansas. Expect much more sunshine from now through the weekend. I cannot rule out a shower in central Kansas Monday, but moisture looks meager with another limited opportunity for showers and storms next Wednesday.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman