Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday, gusty at times

The chill that was in the air yesterday kickstarts the morning, but by later this afternoon, there will be a spring-like feel to the air. High clouds this morning are the signal that this weather pattern will remain more active as we wrap up this work week.

This active pattern will lead to a windy day for some across the state. Winds gusting at times upwards of 45 mph cannot be ruled out this afternoon which will increase the fire threat across the region.

It’s this southwesterly wind that helps to pull in some warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs in many locations could top off into the upper 50s if not the lower 60s thanks to plenty of sunshine on hand.

We won’t shake the clouds completely, though today and tomorrow will largely be dominated by more sunshine than cloud cover.

As the weather pattern remains active around Kansas, it does keep those high clouds drifting in from time to time as we wrap up this week though any passing system would be starved for moisture in the Sunflower State. Better moisture arrives this weekend that may bring back some better chances for rain and snow showers.

The first wave initially brings a better potential for rain/snow into northern and central Kansas, but by early next week another weather system sets up and looks to bring a better widespread chance to find rain and snow across the state.

The exact track and temperatures will be important to watch to see who in the coming days may find that best chance for rain and potentially snow by early next week. As this pattern builds, we will lose our sunny days and warmer weather as we settle into more typical late-January temperatures.