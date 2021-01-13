Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday, gusty wrap up to the week

Sunshine in place today with high pressure taking over, but as clouds start to filter in throughout the afternoon, it is a signal of changes to come through the end of the week and into the weekend.

An active weather pattern will set up leading to windy conditions which will elevate the fire danger Thursday.

As of this morning, several High Wind Watches (darker mustard yellow shaded counties) and High Wind Warnings (lighter yellow shaded counties) along with Wind Advisories (sand or tan shaded counties) are in place to account for the expected wind impacts.

The strongest gusts will sit across western Kansas where sustained winds 30 to 40 mph will impact the region on Thursday and areas could see gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph or greater. Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items.

Central Kansas will also experience these stronger winds, but sustained winds are expected to remain between 20 and 30 mph with gusts topping 40 mph will be possible.

These stronger winds accompany a cold front drifting through the region which may help kick up a sprinkle to a flurry or two overnight tonight into Thursday morning for some.

This front takes temperatures from the unseasonably warm 50s and 60s today and drops them into the 40s and 50s Thursday.

A few more disturbances look to drift past the Sunflower State through the weekend which may bring about additional small rain and snow chances for portions of Kansas, but many will only find an increase in clouds from this activity.

Breezy winds, cooler temperatures and an unsettled pattern hold steady into early next week.