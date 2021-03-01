Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warming for the start of March

It's a quiet and cold start to the day but winds are lighter and skies are in fair shape. We've got lots of sunshine on the way and pleasant highs in the 50s. March will coming in like a lamb today.

Moisture stays to our south and east today and the back side of the system will continue to stay to our south through Tuesday. There's a small chance that Southeast Kansas could get clipped by a few raindrops but our area will likely stay dry.