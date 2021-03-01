Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warming for the start of March

The warmth from a sky full of sunshine will push temperatures to the upper 50s this afternoon. Wind from the north will bring in a bit of chill. Wind direction will switch back to a southerly flow tomorrow and that will add to the warmth that is expected through the mid week. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s tomorrow then mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Keep an eye on the system out west on Thursday that will produce pop up showers during the evening then more widespread rain on Friday morning. An increase in cloud cover will result in cooler temperatures in the upper 50s on Friday. Temperatures rebound to the 60s for the weekend and sunshine returns.