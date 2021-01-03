Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny and warming to start the workweek

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for a good amount who have snow still on the ground. As the snow melts, it releases cold air that will cool the warmer air above to the dewpoint and create dense fog which is reason for fog and freezing fog concerns this morning.

Temperatures are below freezing this morning so ice is another concern for anything that melted yesterday and refroze overnight.

This afternoon, temperatures will warm more than yesterday to the upper 40s and 50s with a southerly wind.

A few clouds are possible, but more sunshine is likely as we head into the work week.

Temperatures keep warming until a cold front passes on Tuesday, but doesn’t seem to have enough moisture until it tracks to the east Wednesday.

Southerly winds ahead of the front will pump moisture from the Gulf into the area, and more rain is expected to the east.

Right now, rain and snow is likely for our central and eastern counties. Snow and cooler temperatures are expected as moisture wraps around the system later in the week.

Shower chances are slim, after Thursday but possible for the rest of the week.