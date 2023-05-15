We have had a decent southern storm system affect us from over the weekend through today, providing us with beneficial and widespread rainfall. Some have certainly picked up more rainfall than others over the last 5 days.

We could see a stronger storm develop this afternoon in extreme southeastern Kansas, outside the KSN viewing area, for damaging winds. Overall, we will see a general decline in rain from central into eastern Kansas within our viewing area by this evening.

Clouds will erode Tuesday and temperatures will start to warm to the 70s with more 80s in the southwest corner.

An isolated storm is possible Tuesday late afternoon into the evening along the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Better chances for storms will return to the region by the middle of the week for western Kansas. Our next boundary advances across the Colorado/Kansas state line Wednesday night.

A storm or two could reach the severe thresholds. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary hazards across western Kansas Wednesday night.

Storm chances will be favorable especially west of I-135 Thursday. A random storm capable of higher winds cannot be ruled out in the environment available.

The front will push through the region Friday sweeping our chances for rain away by the start of the weekend. We will keep an eye on the southwest Sunday as more storms might pop-up to end the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 72 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman