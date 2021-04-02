Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny start to the weekend, rain chances return for some by Easter Sunday

Heightened fire concerns were present today as winds turned gusty throughout this afternoon. Gusts at times topped 45 mph.

We will see winds lighten a bit on Saturday briefly bringing down fire concerns. As a storm system gathers organization to our north, it will increase the wind speeds once again on Sunday as the fire danger returns to the state.

Windy conditions across central Kansas will help to keep temperatures into the 40s overnight while portions of western Kansas dips back down into the upper 30s.

South winds mean a warmup is on the way through the weekend! We will hold onto breezy conditions throughout the day on Saturday before relief from the wind briefly returns Saturday evening. Highs will jump back into the 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon.

Great weather is expected for any Easter egg hunts on Sunday, but we will start to notice increasing clouds throughout the day. Many locations will safely rest into the mid and upper 70s by Sunday with 80s likely Monday and Tuesday.

This occurs as a storm system gathers organization and may help to spark up a couple showers and storms Sunday evening into the overnight.

A dip in temperatures arrives with slightly better chances for rain to work back into the region as we start the upcoming work week.

The moisture supply will be limited, so high rainfall totals do not look likely at this time. A second impulse of energy may provide slightly better rain and storm chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

This more active weather pattern will keep the winds gusty through much of next week, a few more clouds than sunshine to battle, and a cooldown from the 80s to start the week to a more seasonable 60s as we wrap up the work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige