Another cool, crisp day in the Sunflower State. Highs this afternoon were in the 60s and 70s across the region, with plenty of sunshine. This is the last below-average day we will see for a while as a warming trend takes hold for the rest of the week.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s and 40s. Winds will slowly become southerly by tomorrow.

Frost Advisories are in place for a large portion of eastern Kansas from 3 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s, allowing for frost to form. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants and bring the pets indoors tonight.

Warmer air grips the region tomorrow. Winds will be breezy out of the south with gusts up to 20 MPH. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A weak cold front will track through the state on Wednesday. This will bring the return of northerly winds to the region. This boundary will not affect our overall weather pattern for the rest of the week as temperatures will not be impacted.

A few sprinkles will try to squeeze out as the cold front passes through the state. Moisture will be limited, and most of us will miss out on any rainfall.

The passing cold front will not deter temperatures. Western Kansas will see temperatures dip a few degrees on Wednesday but will rebound quickly. We stay well above average through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Better chances for significant rainfall arrives for next week. A boundary looks to bring widespread rain chances next Tuesday as it crosses the Plains. But until then, skies will stay clean and dry in the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll