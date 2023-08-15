I wish temperatures like this would last all week! Highs will reach into the 80s across the state this afternoon. Skies will be sunny and southerly winds will return to the region. This southerly flow will help our warming trend take off starting tomorrow.

You know it is a quiet forecast when we pull out the car wash forecast! Skies will stay dry for the rest of the week as high pressure keeps the rain away.

High pressure dominates the forecast this week. Not only will it chase out our rain chances, but it will create a bubble of heat over the Plains. Temperatures across the region will warm as the high sets up directly over us this weekend,

Temperatures soar this weekend as we sit under the heat bubble. From season highs in the low 90a tomorrow, we jump into the upper 90s by the weekend and stay there through the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll