Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny Thursday before clouds build and storms return into the weekend

Enjoy the sunshine in place today! We will have a few clouds drifting in from time to time, but mild temperatures make a return this afternoon.

High pressure has settled in near the Sunflower State to keep the chance for rain at bay.

Daytime highs will sit closer to average for this point in the year into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north.

The cooler air sticks with us tonight once the sun goes down as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

Friday brings back the chances for showers and thunderstorms. This activity will come in two waves with the first arriving in the morning across central and eastern Kansas. An isolated stronger storm remains possible capable of producing gusty winds and larger hail.

A second round of storms looks to develop by the afternoon and evening across southwestern Kansas. Isolated stronger storms could also producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. A Marginal Risk for severe storms has been highlighted for this region.

Activity looks scattered by the afternoon as the clouds continue to build and our next storm system gathers organization.

Warmer temperatures into the weekend along with plenty of moisture streaming in will prime the atmosphere for another round of strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening across central and eastern Kansas. Dewpoints in the 60s across the eastern half of the state will make it feel humid Saturday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s. Meanwhile, drier air across southwestern Kansas will soar afternoon temperatures to near 90°.

A Slight Risk for severe storms is highlighted with all severe hazards possible if the atmosphere can unzip a bit more throughout the afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through Sunday which will knock down temperatures back into the 60s for daytime highs into the second half of the weekend through early next week. This active weather pattern holds strong into most of next week which keeps decent rain chances in the forecast each day.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige