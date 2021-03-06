Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunny, warm, and windy weekend

A beautiful weekend is in store with warm and windy conditions. Patchy fog is likely for our central counties this morning and dew has settled on cars.

Wind has turned around from the south so a warm breeze and sunny skies will push temperatures to the 60s this afternoon.

Gustier wind is expected to the west today then central counties tomorrow.

We are really getting into grass fire season now. Because of the limited moisture, windy, and warm conditions, we should watch for grass fires through late next week. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for some of our northern counties.

Late next week is when we get the next system. Rain chances are low right now for that system, but we will keep an eye out for changes as it approaches. Initially rain will stay to the south.

Widespread showers will cover the state by the end of the work week and start the weekend. Right now models are showing possibilities of storms to the south and snow to the north. This indicates that either way temperatures will take a hit.

Highs in the 60s will stick around until Tuesday, then 70s are likely. As this next system moves in, temperatures will dip to the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday.