Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and gusty winds start the weekend, rain chances return Sunday

High pressure and sunshine were back in control today leading to a seasonable wrap up to the winter season and the work week.

As winds start to shift back out of the south tonight, we are stepping into a warmer weekend.

Saturday morning starts cooler due to clear skies in place overnight. Temperatures will be back down into the 30s.

The first couple of days of spring will be met with daytime highs back into the 60s to near 70 degrees in some spots by Saturday afternoon.

Winds will turn gusty this weekend as our next storm system approaches as gusts could top 30 to 40 mph. This will elevate the grassland fire concern Saturday and Sunday despite recent rainfall.

Our next chance for rain returns Sunday evening and lingers into Tuesday.

We may see a brief changeover from rain to snow across northern Kansas as this system exits the region.

An additional 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall will be possible with this first wave with some isolated totals closer to 2″ of rain.

Another wave of energy swings through and keeps some rain chances possible for western into southern Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday as this storm system dives to our south.

We only look to get about a day between storm systems before yet another chance for rain returns by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Given this active weather pattern into next week, we will find more days of clouds than sunshine on the other side of the weekend, so take advantage of the warm, sunny days this weekend!

— Meteorologist Erika Paige