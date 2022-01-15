Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and mild days return

The snow has cleared as this wintry system continues to pull away from the region to the southeast.

As clouds continue to clear west to east, starry skies and calming winds into tonight will make for a frigid combination.

Overnight lows will rest into the single digits and teens.

High pressure is building in through the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will quickly start to rebound with daytime highs expected into the 50s and 60s.

A general warming trend under sunny conditions take us into the start of the upcoming work week as temperatures look to rebound to unseasonably warm levels once again.

The pattern still supports another strong cold front by the midweek. This will allow for the return of more wintry temperatures with daytime highs into the 20s and 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Guidance still suggests that some moisture may accompany this next front. We still have a few days to iron out the details in terms of exact track and who could see more moisture from this system. Early indications paint a more unsettled pattern through the end of the work week with temperatures turning seasonable by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige