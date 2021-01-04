Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and mild January afternoons ahead

Sunshine was back to wrap up the weekend continuing to melt more the of snowpack across portions of the state.

Melting snow will mean another round of moisture present to aid in the development of fog once again overnight mainly into southeastern Kansas. With temperatures below freezing, slick spots will be possible where dense fog forms.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Lyon, Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties through Monday morning.

With sunshine in place, temperatures will be chilly once again overnight as we dip back down into the 20s. A passing disturbance to the north provides some clouds which keep most a little warmer than previous nights.

Otherwise, high pressure has taken over for the first part of the week bringing back the sunshine and allowing temperatures to climb closer to the mid 50s.

A cold front sweeps through Tuesday dipping temperatures for the second half of the week back to more seasonable levels.

This system will bring in a gusty northwesterly wind to aid in a larger cool down Tuesday into the back half of the week. Gusts at times could reach 40 mph.

The latest indications want to bring this system together east of Kansas, and if that happens, that will largely leave western Kansas dry through most of the week with some moisture available for scattered rain chances Wednesday and Thursday through central Kansas.

There’s still time to work out the exact track of this system over the next couple of days. Once this system clears, an unsettled pattern takes over leaving behind a low-end daily potential of rain to a few snow flurries into next weekend.