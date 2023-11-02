Temperatures are on the way up the next several days. The overnights will also start to trend milder than the bitterly cold air we encountered over the last week. No freezes are expected with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday should be a beautiful day with temps well into the 60s and more 70s appearing out west.

Rainfall potential going forward is not great. The latest Drought Monitor released today shows improvements to several spots, including the Wichita area, south central and southeast Kansas.

We can thank our most recent storm systems for this welcomed change, but we still need more.

There is a weak wind shift Saturday. There will be a few clouds around but any moisture will stay well off to the north in Nebraska.

Unfortunately, due to the Arctic fronts we had over the last week, this cleansed the atmosphere of moisture. Better chances for sprinkles and showers with Saturday’s system will be to the northeast where the dynamics will be better to utilize the limited moisture available.

Sunday we warm further with partly cloudy skies. There is another front that works through the area on Monday. This looks to come through dry as well. I see another potential front by the middle of next week that yanks the heat away, but not to bitterly cold standards. As high pressure tracks to the east behind this front, models are hinting at a strong, quick-hitting system building in behind the high for the following weekend. If this comes to fruition, this could bring a surge of moisture back to the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman