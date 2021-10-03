Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures take over

The area of low pressure that brought rainfall yesterday is now well off to the east, leaving the region quiet to start our Sunday. High pressure will set in place for the second half of the weekend, giving us plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the next few days. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the state by Sunday afternoon.

Our average high for Wichita at this time of year is 77 degrees, and we will have quite a few days above that here in the next 7. While we are not talking heat waves, some lower to mid 80s will return to the forecast. Lower 80s take over for Monday, but humidity levels stay extremely low.

Rainfall will be hard to come by this week. Expect a dry pattern to set in place. Some clouds will move through from time to time, but that is about the excitement we will see passing through our sky.

Signs are pointing to some warmer temperatures as we head into next weekend. This is something we will keep an eye on but are trending at least towards the mid 80s for the time being.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears