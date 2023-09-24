It felt more like summer than the second day of fall across the Sunflower State today. Highs reached above average across the state, with most sitting in the mid to upper 80s this evening.

Temperatures retreat into the 40s and 50s tonight. We are entering into the time of year with cool mornings and warm afternoons, so you might want to grab a hoodie as you head out the door tomorrow, but you can ditch it by the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be another warm one. Temperatures will repeat what we saw today, though western Kansas will be a touch warmer thanks to strong southerly flow.

A few showers will be possible late Tuesday night, but most of the region will stay dry. Rain chances will be scarce as our weather pattern will feature dry and sunny skies through next weekend.

High pressure locks in over the Plains this week. This will cause the air over the region to sink back towards the surface and compress under the influence of the high, leading to warm temperatures and clear skies.

Highs sit above average for a good stretch. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next seven days.

Better chances for moisture will arrive next weekend. The ridge will break down and we will see the potential for showers and thunderstorms by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll