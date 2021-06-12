Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer afternoons linger into early next week, isolated showers possible

The humidity is crawling out of central and eastern Kansas as the cold front that rolled through yesterday continues to push off towards the east. However, that cold front did not do much to keep the heat from making a return to the Sunflower State this weekend as daytime highs climbed back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild for most. Temperatures return to the 60s overnight, with an isolated chance for showers and storms across far southwestern Kansas tonight.

We do have a couple opportunities for rain across the state over the next few days. A Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm clips portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas. Damaging winds and larger hail would be our primary concerns late this evening into the overnight.

Storms have developed across southeastern Colorado and will continue to slide eastward through the evening.

These storms will quickly dissipate by Sunday morning leaving behind a few clouds to start the day.

The sunshine will make a full return by the afternoon to help to keep temperatures into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

Eyes are on western Kansas once again as a complex of storms gathers organization late Sunday over the Nebraska Panhandle that may keep stormy weather in play for northwest and southwest Kansas through Monday morning.

A Marginal Risk for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm or two is painted across portions of western Kansas for late Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds and large hail will be our primary concerns.

We may see a few more opportunities for showers and storms Monday into Tuesday that drift in out of the northwest. The pattern will start to shift hotter by the middle of next week as some locations could once again be pushing closer to the upper 90s to near triple digits. A cold front tries to roll in by the end of the week helping to spark additional chances for rain and drop temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige