Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in time for the weekend

Temperatures are improving as we step closer to the weekend. While daytime highs will rest well below normal for today, we start to turn that corner this weekend as mild air makes a quick return to the Sunflower State.

We do have one quick-moving disturbance set to pass through Kansas tonight.

A few drops of rain changing over to flurries remain possible into this evening as this system moves through the region. Accumulations are not expected as the air closer to the surface remains very dry limiting how much of this rain or snow is able to make it to the ground.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s overnight as clouds start to clear.

The back side of this system provides us with more sunshine as temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s this weekend.

The warmth will continue to build through Monday before another Arctic front arrives to usher in a reset to our temperatures by the middle of next week.

Moisture looks to be in limited supply with this system leaving many of us cold and dry after its passage. Western Kansas looks to stand the best chance at finding flurries Tuesday before this system quickly exits the region. By the end of the week, temperatures look to be climbing once again leaving us with just a brief brush with the Arctic air next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige