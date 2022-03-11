The snow has cleared, and sunshine is making a return as we step into the weekend. Areas that were able to pick up several inches of snow over the last 48 hours will sit cooler to start the weekend as more of the snow continues to melt away.

Areas that received less snowfall will be quicker to warm Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures are making a rebound into the 60s and 70s into next week. This warmer air combined with increasing winds will lead to heightened fire concerns again on Sunday.

Upper-level flow from the northwest will keep some energy around to help spark an isolated shower or storm Monday, but the majority of the moisture looks to pool across southeastern Kansas. Our next stronger storm system comes together across Colorado on Wednesday before coming together across the Sunflower State Thursday and Friday.

3/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 17 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige