Our viewing area is done with the snow, but not the cleanup. Last night rain mixed with freezing rain and sleet to create an icy layer that makes the snow harder to clean off and temperatures are not helping as we stay in the deep freeze into the overnight. Heaviest snowfall accumulations took place exactly where our weather team has said they would occur for the last few days from south central into eastern Kansas.

As this system tracks to the east, late-day sunshine transitions to starry skies overnight as high pressure builds into the region. With fresh snowpack you can anticipate temps to bottom out in the singles but with less snow or none at all, it will be a milder night.

Winds will weaken as this system pulls away from us. Expect more sunshine as temperatures moderate Friday through the weekend. Snowpack slows this process.

Early next week, a true shot of Canadian air removes any warmth. A system into Tuesday produces rain showers to the east and light snow to the north. Most of our region will be engulfed in drier air, missing the moisture connection. A stronger system on the horizon next Thursday looks more promising for light snow across most, if not all, the state. We are definitely not finished with winter yet as we close out the month of February and look ahead to March.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SW/N 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman