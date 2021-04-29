Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine returns and temperatures rise

Scattered showers and storms have tracked to the east with the front. Skies to the north and west have cleared out quite a bit and clouds will continue to move out too. Skies will reveal a lot more sunshine today.

Brighter skies and warming temperatures into the 70s will make for a pleasant day ahead. Winds will be a bit breezy but won’t be too much of a nuisance.

Any kind of breeze out there will relax tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will mainly be in the 40s.

The rest of the week will be nice with plenty of sun and warming temperatures as high pressure continues to build in. Highs in the 80s will be more widespread over the weekend.

A few more clouds move in Sunday ahead of our next front. There could be a shower around during the day but the chance of rain will go up by Sunday night.

This will make for an unsettled start to the work week with showers and storms around. The chance for rain will last through at least Tuesday, cooling us back down into the 70s and 60s but temperatures will still be close to average.