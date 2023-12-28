Cold air remains stagnant over the Sunflower State today with highs in the 30s for most today. Northwesterly winds will keep us in a wintery feel through the end of the week. Flurries have been persistent across western Kansas this morning but will wrap up this evening.

Chilly again tonight, with skies clearing. Our thick blanket of clouds will give way to stars by the early morning.

Sunny skies will help us rise a few degrees tomorrow, with highs closer to our seasonal norm. Those who still have snow on the ground will see cooler temperatures than the rest of the state.

Saturday will be the warmest we see for a while. Our air will heat as it compresses ahead of our next cold front.

Temperatures take a turn for New Year’s Eve. The cold front will pass through the region Saturday night, leaving us with highs in the 30s for the last day of the year.

We stay cold through the start of 2024 before settling into a seasonal trend for the first week of the year. Sunny skies reign supreme, as little moisture will be available in the next seven days. This will keep the first week of the year pleasant but dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy Hi: 44 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll